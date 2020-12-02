Hidden Gem: SUNY ESF Adirondack campus open to the public with trails, peaks, paddling, and more

NEWCOMB, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people continue to flock to the Adirondacks, SUNY ESF is letting the public know about the many opportunities they have there for people to enjoy the great outdoors.

The college’s Newcomb campus is about a three hour drive from Syracuse, and has six miles of public trails of all hiking abilities, as well as peaks and ponds, lakes and waterfalls.

They say while the many popular areas in the Adirondacks have become overcrowded, people can come to Newcomb to avoid it while being outdoors.

Paul Hai, associate director of the SUNY ESF Newcomb campus says, “We really are a place where people can come to as an alternative to some of the other more crowded places that we’re seeing.”

He calls Newcomb a remote feel, without really being remote.

“We are looking at how we manage natural landscapes, how we manage human landscapes in order to make sure we have recreational opportunities, for example, for everybody, that we protect the resources while making them available to people,” Hai tells NewsChannel 9.

SUNY ESF has 260 acres in the heart of the Adirondack Park, with all the outdoor opportunities and an interpretative center to visit and learn.

“We have Goodnow Mountain which is an absolutely gorgeous hike. I would say it’s probably one of the best hikes for the view that you can find in the park. 360-degrees, open to the public year-round,” Hai adds.

He says if you’re into paddling you’ll love Rich Lake, “You can paddle from Rich Lake down through these watercourses and connect to the Hudson River.”

Click here if you want to learn more about SUNY ESF Newcomb campus.