CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs.

Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind Café at Township 5. She said her diner goes through eggs pretty quickly. “We go through probably 12-15 cases a week of something that used to be $35.00 that can now be upwards of $200.00 a case.”

She said she’s had to rise menu prices about $.40 to $.50 per item to battle to help with the rising cost of items.

The owner of Café Kubal, Matt Godard, is also frustrated. “It’s causing us to have a lot less money left over to pay for bills so we go through somewhere between 1000-1200 eggs per week.” He said he’s featuring some other items to help his business. “We feature items that don’t have eggs and try to sell more of those, versus items that have more eggs in them. So instead of maybe our breakfast pockets we say hey what about a bagel.”

They’re asking customers to be patient. “Just be patient and understand that this is like we’re not trying to get more money off you, we’re really just trying to survive during this and do the best we can.”