Cuomo: High school football, other “high risk” sports not allowed to play in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that high school football and other high-risk sports such as wrestling and ice hockey will not be allowed to start their seasons on time.

While those “high risk” sports won’t be able to participate in competition, they will be able to conduct practice.

Sports that are designated as “low-risk” such as soccer, cross-country, field hockey, tennis, and swimming are allowed to start practice and playing on Sept. 21.

Teams will not be allowed to travel out of the state or outside of their school’s region for any kind of travel, practice, or competition, according to the Governor.

Schools are encouraged to follow the Department of Health’s protocols when it comes to fall sports.

