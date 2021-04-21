High school student volunteers at local fire department, and so can you

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters have been responding to more calls than ever before, and across the state, enrollment for fire departments is down.

The Fireman’s Association of the State of New York will kick off their 12th annual RecruitNY Weekend on Saturday, April 24. Due to COVID, many firehouses are choosing to organize virtual open houses or conduct digital outreach programs to get volunteers.

The Fayetteville Fire Department has opportunities for firefighters, EMTs, ambulance drivers, and more. They are always recruiting new volunteers and information can be found on their website.

