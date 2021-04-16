High school students are now getting vaccinated in Onondaga County districts

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the race to vaccinate, the Baldwinsville Central School District became Onondaga County’s first district to hold a vaccine clinic for students.

On Thursday, more than 200 Baldwinsville students were able to get their first shot of the vaccine at Baker High School. Moving forward, more school districts will be hosting pop-up clinics, as East Syracuse Minoa and Liverpool schools will have clinics in the coming weeks.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the high-school-aged population is exactly who they’re trying to target right now.

“(…)the idea being right now let’s get these 16- 17- and 18-year-old high school students vaccinated(…)with parental or guardian consent,” McMahon said.

Across New York State, more than half of residents 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than one in three New Yorkers in that same age group are now fully vaccinated.