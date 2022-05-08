SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Hands on experience is often the most learning tool, and that is exactly what Media and Communications students at the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central High School, received this weekend.

Through a program titled CALL TIME, students got the opportunity to jumpstart their careers as film crew members. They were currently in the 9th week of the program which consist of weekly workshops led by CNY’s experts in the film industry.

This weekend marked the “on-set” training portion of the program where students helped to produce a short film as a learning based project.

President of CNY Film Professionals Elias Gwinn said one of the goals of the program is to give high school students film credits so they can break into the industry.

“We wanted to create a quick and efficient pathway from high school to the film set,” he said, “Because the film industry, while there is a lot of experience and knowledge to be had, it doesn’t require a college education so and its a fantastic career.”

Media and Communications teacher at the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central High School, Jeffrey Newell said the entire experience to him has been something he will never forget.

“These past two days have been the best two days of my career,” he said, “I was soaking in a whole scene where I was even an extra and we were, you know, in a film scene together I just wanted to soak it all in.”

For those looking to get involved visit CNYfilm.com/CallTime.