High wind gusts blow roof off Syracuse business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Damaging wind gusts overnight took the roof off Big Mama’s Cheesecake on Thompson Road in Syracuse.

Watch for road hazards this morning and for the evening commute. Keep an eye out for any debris on the road, two hands on the wheel for control, and headlights on since it's so dark this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/ZoufBqApp6 — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) December 6, 2021

With gusts between 45-55 mph, and the Syracuse airport registering wind gusts of 48 mph, debris flew into the road, which added complications for some during their morning commute.

As for Monday, the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team believes, “The strongest winds in CNY will be up around the Tug Hill and Watertown areas through Monday evening, and for this reason a High Wind Warning has been issued there with Wind Advisories up for most of the rest of Central New York.“

There have also been several reports of wires down across the city and county. Stay with NewsChannel 9 for the latest on this morning’s winds and weather alerts.