CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A blizzard warning is still up for those who live east of Lake Ontario in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, but everyone in our viewing area is experiencing high winds and cold temperatures.
Thursday night, NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin was in Adams. Take a look at how conditions were last night.
Keep up with all the latest from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team and keep tabs on any closings or delays.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- High winds, cold temperatures start off Friday morning for many
- Assemblyman introducing bill to protect free tolling for military members on NYS Thruway
- Number of flu cases decrease for second week amid record-breaking flu season
- WATCH: Interview with Syracuse basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara
- WATCH: One-on-One with Syracuse junior Bourama Sidibe
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App