The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.
Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.
Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in New York.
#50. Orleans County
– Median household income: $52,620
— 23.2% below state median, 16.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
— #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#49. Jefferson County
– Median household income: $52,685
— 23.1% below state median, 16.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#48. Greene County
– Median household income: $53,601
— 21.7% below state median, 14.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
— #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
— #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#47. Steuben County
– Median household income: $53,663
— 21.6% below state median, 14.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
— #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#46. Otsego County
– Median household income: $54,028
— 21.1% below state median, 14.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
— #1,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
— #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#45. Lewis County
– Median household income: $54,524
— 20.4% below state median, 13.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
— #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#44. Seneca County
– Median household income: $54,545
— 20.4% below state median, 13.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
— #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#43. Herkimer County
– Median household income: $54,646
— 20.2% below state median, 13.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
— #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#42. Chemung County
– Median household income: $54,940
— 19.8% below state median, 12.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
— #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
— #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#41. Niagara County
– Median household income: $55,522
— 18.9% below state median, 11.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 24.4%
— #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#40. Oswego County
– Median household income: $55,967
— 18.3% below state median, 10.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
— #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#39. Cortland County
– Median household income: $56,023
— 18.2% below state median, 10.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
— #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#38. Oneida County
– Median household income: $56,027
— 18.2% below state median, 10.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#37. Clinton County
– Median household income: $56,365
— 17.7% below state median, 10.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#36. Yates County
– Median household income: $56,563
— 17.4% below state median, 10.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
— #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#35. Essex County
– Median household income: $56,763
— 17.1% below state median, 9.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
— #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#34. Washington County
– Median household income: $57,258
— 16.4% below state median, 8.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
— #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
— #2,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#33. Sullivan County
– Median household income: $57,426
— 16.1% below state median, 8.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%
— #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#32. Schoharie County
– Median household income: $57,714
— 15.7% below state median, 8.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
— #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#31. Wyoming County
– Median household income: $58,052
— 15.2% below state median, 7.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
— #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#30. Erie County
– Median household income: $58,121
— 15.1% below state median, 7.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
— #645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#29. Cayuga County
– Median household income: $58,377
— 14.8% below state median, 7.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#28. Hamilton County
– Median household income: $58,675
— 14.3% below state median, 6.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
— #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#27. Wayne County
– Median household income: $59,449
— 13.2% below state median, 5.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#26. Livingston County
– Median household income: $59,510
— 13.1% below state median, 5.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
— #956 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
— #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#25. Monroe County
– Median household income: $60,075
— 12.3% below state median, 4.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 27.7%
— #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#24. Brooklyn
– Median household income: $60,231
— 12.1% below state median, 4.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 31.0%
— #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
— #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#23. Tompkins County
– Median household income: $60,240
— 12.0% below state median, 4.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%
— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#22. Genesee County
– Median household income: $60,524
— 11.6% below state median, 3.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
— #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
— #2,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#21. Warren County
– Median household income: $61,024
— 10.9% below state median, 2.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%
— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
— #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#20. Onondaga County
– Median household income: $61,359
— 10.4% below state median, 2.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#19. Madison County
– Median household income: $61,633
— 10.0% below state median, 1.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
— #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
— #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#18. Tioga County
– Median household income: $62,999
— 8.0% below state median, 0.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
— #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#17. Ulster County
– Median household income: $64,304
— 6.1% below state median, 2.3% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 30.4%
— #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#16. Ontario County
– Median household income: $64,944
— 5.2% below state median, 3.3% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 29.6%
— #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#15. Schenectady County
– Median household income: $65,499
— 4.4% below state median, 4.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 30.5%
— #387 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#14. Albany County
– Median household income: $66,252
— 3.3% below state median, 5.4% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%
— #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#13. Columbia County
– Median household income: $66,787
— 2.5% below state median, 6.3% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 30.4%
— #393 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#12. Queens County
– Median household income: $68,666
— 0.3% above state median, 9.3% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 33.0%
— #296 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#11. Rensselaer County
– Median household income: $68,991
— 0.7% above state median, 9.8% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 31.5%
— #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
— #2,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#10. Orange County
– Median household income: $79,944
— 16.7% above state median, 27.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 39.8%
— #143 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
— #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#9. Dutchess County
– Median household income: $81,219
— 18.6% above state median, 29.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 40.4%
— #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#8. Staten Island
– Median household income: $82,783
— 20.9% above state median, 31.7% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 42.2%
— #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#7. Saratoga County
– Median household income: $84,291
— 23.1% above state median, 34.1% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 41.1%
— #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
— #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#6. Manhattan
– Median household income: $86,553
— 26.4% above state median, 37.7% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 45.4%
— #66 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#5. Rockland County
– Median household income: $93,024
— 35.8% above state median, 48.0% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 47.0%
— #59 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#4. Westchester County
– Median household income: $96,610
— 41.1% above state median, 53.7% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 48.8%
— #46 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#3. Suffolk County
– Median household income: $101,031
— 47.5% above state median, 60.8% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 50.6%
— #31 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%
— #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#2. Putnam County
– Median household income: $104,486
— 52.6% above state median, 66.3% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 52.3%
— #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%
— #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#1. Nassau County
– Median household income: $116,100
— 69.5% above state median, 84.7% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 56.6%
— #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
— #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide