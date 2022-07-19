STACKER (WSYR-TV)– What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion.

Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse.

#21. Flaming Grill and Buffet

Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5)

Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 244 Northern Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13212-4129

#20. East Wok Chinese Restaurant

Rating: 3.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5)

Service (3.0/5)

Value (3.0/5)

Atmosphere (2.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Self Service, Least Expensive ($)

Address: 6376 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1406

#19. Tang Flavor

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

Price: not available

Address: 413 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2603

#18. New Ling Ling Chinese Buffet

Rating: 3.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5)

Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Self Service, Least Expensive ($)

Address: 604 S Main St, Syracuse, NY 13212-3615

#17. Kasai Ramen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 218 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1227

#16. Spoon & Chopsticks Korean Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 753 James St Unit 150, Syracuse, NY 13203-2474

#15. Secret Garden/Bl-Won

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (3.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2731 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1203

#14. P. F. Chang’s

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 10309 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204-9014

#13. Empire Buffet

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5)

Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Self Service, Least Expensive ($)

Address: 3179 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214

#12. Sakana Ya

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 215 Walton St Armory Square, Syracuse, NY 13202-1881

#11. Chorong House Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (3.5/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 1121 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1921

#10. China Road

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2204 Brewerton Rd Ste 2, Syracuse, NY 13211-1669

#9. Thai Flavor

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2863 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1303

#8. Koto Japanese Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 9090 Carousel Center, Syracuse, NY 13290

#7. Erawan Thai Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2724 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1204

#6. New Century Vietnamese Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (3.5/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 518 Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2104

#5. Yamasho Sushi Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 4713 Onondaga Blvd in Western Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13219-3371

#4. Red Chili Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2740 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1204

#3. China Pavilion Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2318 W Genesee St Stop 5, Syracuse, NY 13219-1693

#2. Thai Love NY

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

Price: Casual Dining and Sit-Down Service ($$ – $$$)

Address: 2822 Lemoyne Ave, Syracuse, NY 13211-1730

#1. Lemon Grass Restaurant