SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions.

American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Syracuse on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

24. 1060 At The Genesee Inn

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 1060 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1809- Read more on Tripadvisor

23. Redfield’s Restaurant

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 701 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1505- Read more on Tripadvisor

22. Original Grain NY

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 302 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1602- Read more on Tripadvisor

21. Cafe Kubal

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe- Price: not available- Address: 3501 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206-2350- Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Nestico’s Too

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 4105 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219-1958- Read more on Tripadvisor

19. JJ’s Miss Syracuse Diner

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Diner- Price: $- Address: 258 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1122- Read more on Tripadvisor

18. Mom’s Diner

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 501 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY 13210-2548- Read more on Tripadvisor

17. The Gem

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242- Read more on Tripadvisor

16. Cafe Kubal

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 324 W Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1046- Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Water Street Bagel Co.

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $- Address: 239 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1121- Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Cafe Kubal

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 401 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2584- Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Recess Coffee House & Roastery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe- Price: $- Address: 110 Harvard Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210-2654- Read more on Tripadvisor

12. The Sweet Praxis

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 203 E Water St Hanover Square, Syracuse, NY 13202-1121- Read more on Tripadvisor

11. Suzi’s Lakeland Diner

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 764 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1314- Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Funk ‘n Waffles

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 307-13 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1851- Read more on Tripadvisor

9. The Market Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1072- Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Gem Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242- Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Denny’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $- Address: 6591 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206- Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Julie’s Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 3800 Brewerton Rd Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13212-3761- Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Strong Hearts Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $- Address: 900 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1001- Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Mother’s Cupboard Fish Fry

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 3709 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206-2525- Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Modern Malt

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 325 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1219- Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Stella’s Diner

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 110 Wolf St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1027- Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Glazed & Confused