(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.





Rating: 3.5 / 5

Food (3.0/5)

Service (3.5/5)

Value (2.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 701 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1505

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3380 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13219-1240

Rating: 4.5 / 5

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: 3709 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206-2525

Rating: 5.0 / 5

Food (5.0/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

Price: not available

Address: 790 Canal St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1142

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4105 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219-1958

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 100 E Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Rating: 4.5 / 5

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $

Address: 900 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1001

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (4.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: 3800 Brewerton Rd Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13212-3761

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $

Address: 2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1072

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 100 S Lowell Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204-2629

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 325 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1219

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.0/5)

Service (3.5/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 307-13 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1851

Rating: 4.0 / 5

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (4.0/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 526 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY 13210-2549

