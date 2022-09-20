(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#15. Redfield’s Restaurant
- Rating: 3.5 / 5
- Food (3.0/5)
- Service (3.5/5)
- Value (2.5/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 701 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1505
#14. Copper Top Tavern Camillus
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3380 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13219-1240
#13. Mother’s Cupboard Fish Fry
- Rating: 4.5 / 5
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (4.5/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 3709 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206-2525
#12. Mello Velo Bicycle Shop & Cafe
- Rating: 5.0 / 5
- Food (5.0/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 790 Canal St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1142
#11. The Gem
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.5/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242
#10. Nestico’s Too
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4105 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219-1958
#9. Eleven Waters
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 100 E Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202
#8. Strong Hearts Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 900 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1001
#7. Julie’s Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (4.5/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 3800 Brewerton Rd Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13212-3761
#6. The Market Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1072
#5. Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- -Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 100 S Lowell Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204-2629
#4. Modern Malt
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 325 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1219
#3. Funk ‘n Waffles
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (3.5/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 307-13 S Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1851
#2. Alto Cinco
- Rating: 4.0 / 5
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 526 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY 13210-2549
#1. Stella’s Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (4.5/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 110 Wolf St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1027
