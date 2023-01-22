STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions.
Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Syracuse that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.
Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.
#28. Varsity Coffee Shop
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715
#27. Lyncourt Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Address: 2205 Teall Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-1544
#26. Shifty’s Bar and Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1401 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-3520
#25. Denny’s
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 103 Elwood Davis Road, Syracuse, NY 13212
#24. Water Street Bagel Co.
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 239 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1121
#23. The Gem
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242
#22. Recess Coffee House & Roastery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe
- Address: 110 Harvard Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210-2654
#21. Brooklyn Pickle
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1600 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1950
#20. Wegmans Market Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 4722 Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13219-3304
#19. Paladino’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212
#18. The Market Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1072
#17. Suzi’s Lakeland Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 764 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1314
#16. Gem Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242
#15. Blarney Stone
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 314 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204-1802
#14. Julie’s Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3800 Brewerton Rd Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13212-3761
#13. Funk ‘n Waffles
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 727 S Crouse Ave Ste 8, Syracuse, NY 13210-1730
#12. Denny’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6591 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206
#11. Varsity Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715
#10. Nick’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 6380 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1406
#9. Brooklyn Pickle
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 2222 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-2931
#8. Gannon’s Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Address: 1525 Valley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13207-2648
#7. Pasta’s Daily Bread
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries
- Address: 308 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1233
#6. Mother’s Cupboard Fish Fry
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3709 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206-2525
#5. Strong Hearts Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 900 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1001
#4. Darwin on Clinton
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 110 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1003
#3. Stella’s Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 110 Wolf St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1027
#2. Glazed & Confused
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 211 N Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202
#1. Columbus Baking Co
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Italian
- Address: 502 Pearl St, Syracuse, NY 13203-1702