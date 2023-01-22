STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions.

Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Syracuse that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#28. Varsity Coffee Shop

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715

#27. Lyncourt Bakery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

Type of cuisine: Dessert

Address: 2205 Teall Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-1544

#26. Shifty’s Bar and Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Address: 1401 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-3520

#25. Denny’s

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Address: 103 Elwood Davis Road, Syracuse, NY 13212

#24. Water Street Bagel Co.

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 239 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1121

#23. The Gem

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242

#22. Recess Coffee House & Roastery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

Address: 110 Harvard Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210-2654

#21. Brooklyn Pickle

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 1600 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1950

#20. Wegmans Market Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: not available

Address: 4722 Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13219-3304

#19. Paladino’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212

#18. The Market Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1072

#17. Suzi’s Lakeland Diner

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 764 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1314

#16. Gem Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 832 Spencer St, Syracuse, NY 13204-1242

#15. Blarney Stone

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 314 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204-1802

#14. Julie’s Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 3800 Brewerton Rd Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13212-3761

#13. Funk ‘n Waffles

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 727 S Crouse Ave Ste 8, Syracuse, NY 13210-1730

#12. Denny’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Address: 6591 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206

#11. Varsity Pizza

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715

#10. Nick’s Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

Address: 6380 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1406

#9. Brooklyn Pickle

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 2222 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-2931

#8. Gannon’s Ice Cream

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

Address: 1525 Valley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13207-2648

#7. Pasta’s Daily Bread

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bakeries

Address: 308 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1233

#6. Mother’s Cupboard Fish Fry

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 3709 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206-2525

#5. Strong Hearts Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Address: 900 E Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1001

#4. Darwin on Clinton

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Address: 110 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1003

#3. Stella’s Diner

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 110 Wolf St, Syracuse, NY 13208-1027

#2. Glazed & Confused

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

Address: 211 N Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202

#1. Columbus Baking Co

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (447 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Italian

Address: 502 Pearl St, Syracuse, NY 13203-1702

