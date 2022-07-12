(STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#25. Mona Lisa’s Ristorante

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 329 Fay Rd Corner of Fay Rd & Salisbury Rd, Syracuse, NY 13219-1611

#24. Di Lauro’s Bakery & Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 502 E Division St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2632

#23. Nino’s Italian Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1421 Lodi St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2633

#22. Johnny Mac’s Pizzeria & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 894 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1316

#21. Gee Gee’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2708 Court St, Syracuse, NY 13208-3235

#20. Dolce Vita

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 907 E Genesee St 907 E Genesee St, 13210-1701, Syracuse, Finger Lakes, New York, Syracuse, NY 13210-1701

#19. Varsity Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 802 S Crouse Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210-1715

#18. Tony’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3004 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206-2419

#17. Twin Trees Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1100 Avery Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204

#16. Luigi’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1524 Valley Dr, Syracuse, NY 13207-2647

#15. Strada Mia 313

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 313 N Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204-2201

#14. Paladino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: Northern Lights Shopping Ctr, Syracuse, NY 13212

#13. Spaghetti Warehouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 689 N Clinton St Ste 4, Syracuse, NY 13204-1449

#12. Angotti’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 725 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203-2901

#11. Santangelo’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 673 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, Salina, NY 13088-6032

#10. A Mano Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 344 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2008

#9. Twin Trees Too

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1029 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204

#8. Attilio’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 770 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203-2117

#7. Pronto Joey’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6594 Thompson Rd Upstairs, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307

#6. Delmonico’s Italian Steak

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2950 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1431

#5. Francesca’s Cucina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 545 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2530

#4. Joey’s Classic Italian Dining

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6594 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307

#3. Pastabilities

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,248 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1239

#2. Apizza Regionale

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 260 W Genesee St Corner of West Genesee & Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202-1020

#1. Columbus Baking Co

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (446 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 502 Pearl St, Syracuse, NY 13203-1702

