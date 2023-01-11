SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade.

Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations.

Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Syracuse has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Syracuse using rankings from Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

22. Basil Leaf Restaurant

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3920 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212-3705- Read more on Tripadvisor

21. Grotto

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 101 S Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212-3168- Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Arad Evans Inn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, French- Price: $$$$- Address: 7206 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066-1263- Read more on Tripadvisor

19. School & Vine

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 4621 Barker Hill Rd, Jamesville, NY 13078-9540- Read more on Tripadvisor

18. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 302 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, Salina, NY 13088-6219- Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Yamasho Sushi Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 4713 Onondaga Blvd in Western Lights Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13219-3371- Read more on Tripadvisor

16. Strada Mia 313

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 313 N Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204-2201- Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Salt Restaurant and Bar

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 1060 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1809- Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Inn of the Seasons

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 4311 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215-9502- Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Pronto Joey’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 6594 Thompson Rd Upstairs, Syracuse, NY 13206-1307- Read more on Tripadvisor

12. Apizza Regionale

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (251 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 260 W Genesee St Corner of West Genesee & Franklin Street, Syracuse, NY 13202-1020- Read more on Tripadvisor

11. Attilio’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 770 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203-2117- Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Santangelo’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 673 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, Salina, NY 13088-6032- Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Texas de Brazil – Syracuse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 306 Hiawatha Blvd W Spc L-117, Syracuse, NY 13204- Read more on Tripadvisor

8. 317 @ Montgomery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary- Price: $$$$- Address: 317 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2058- Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Phoebe’s Restaurant & Coffee Lounge

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 900 E Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13244- Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,740 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 246 W Willow St, Syracuse, NY 13202- Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Lemon Grass Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai- Price: $$$$- Address: 238 W Jefferson St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2335- Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Pastabilities

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,253 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fusion- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1239- Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 2950 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1431- Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Eva’s European Sweets

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Polish, European- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 1305 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204-1026- Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Francesca’s Cucina

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 545 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208-2530- Read more on Tripadvisor

Bon appetit!