Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#6. Pascale Italian Bistro at Drumlins
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Food (3.5/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (3.5/5)
- Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 800 Nottingham Rd Next to Nottingham Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13224-2238
#5. Scotch ‘N Sirloin
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Food (3.5/5)
- Service (3.5/5)
- Value (3.0/5)
- Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3687 Erie Blvd E, DeWitt, NY 13214-1770
#4. Prime Steak House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Food (4.0/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (3.5/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1119
#3. Texas de Brazil
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (3.5/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 306 Hiawatha Boulevard West Spc L-117, Syracuse, NY 13204
#2. Stone’s Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.0/5)
- Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3220 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1204
#1. Daniella’s Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Food (4.5/5)
- Service (4.5/5)
- Value (4.0/5)
- Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 670 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209-1308