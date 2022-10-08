Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings:

Food (3.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 800 Nottingham Rd Next to Nottingham Plaza, Syracuse, NY 13224-2238

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

Food (3.5/5)

Service (3.5/5)

Value (3.0/5)

Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 3687 Erie Blvd E, DeWitt, NY 13214-1770

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

Food (4.0/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 101 E Water St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1119

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.5/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$$$

Address: 306 Hiawatha Boulevard West Spc L-117, Syracuse, NY 13204

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

Food (4.5/5)

Service (4.0/5)

Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 3220 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1204