When making sushi, wet your fingers before spreading rice over the nori — this keeps it from sticking to your hands.

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Tripadvisor has ranked the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Syracuse so you don’t have to!

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, NewsChannel 9 has you covered.

If you didn’t know already, sushi’s popularity in the U.S. started in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal.

Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors.

Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze.

In 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country, according to industry marketing research company IBISWorld.

Tripadvisor uses the rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. The restaurants rank from lowest to highest rated.

List compiled by Stacker.

#8. Empire Buffet

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $- Address: 3179 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#7. Bleu Monkey Cafe

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 163 Marshall St, Syracuse, NY 13210-1716- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#6. Secret Garden/Bl-Won

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 2731 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224-1203- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#5. Koto Japanese Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 9090 Carousel Center, Syracuse, NY 13290- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#4. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 302 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, Salina, NY 13088-6219- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#3. Firudo Asian Food & Bar

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3237 Erie Blvd E E Dewitt, DeWitt, NY 13214-1203- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#2. Sakana Ya Sushi Bar

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 215 Walton St Armory Square, Syracuse, NY 13202-1881- Read more on Tripadvisor.

#1. Yamasho Sushi Steakhouse