Highway Workers Memorial to debut at New York State Fair

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced on Friday that the Highway Workers Memorial will debut at the 2021 New York State Fair.

The memorial honoring fallen highway workers across New York is currently under construction near the midway entrance and west of the Horticulture Building on the fairgrounds is meant to honor all transportation workers killed while performing their job duties on New York’s thousands of miles of highways.

“These hardworking and dedicated New Yorkers routinely put their personal safety on the line to build our bridges, pave our roads and maintain a safe, reliable infrastructure, so that all New Yorkers can reach their destinations as safely as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are grateful for the work that these women and men perform year-round and this new memorial, which will be ready in time for the 2021 Great New York State Fair, will serve as a lasting tribute to all the workers who lost their lives while performing their duties.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2003-2017, 1,844 workers lost their lives at road construction sites across the United States, averaging 123 per year. The State Department of Transportation alone has lost 56 workers during its existence.

The new memorial will include a centerpiece featuring a bronze sculpture of shovels, hard hats, and boots on a platform surrounded by four bronze traffic cones and a dedication plaque. It will include paved walkways and seating for reflection. Shrubs and trees will be planted around the centerpiece and along the outside of the memorial.