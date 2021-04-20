Hilton elementary principal to appear in court on Tuesday

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton elementary school principal Kirk Ashton is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School, is accused of sexually abusing at least nine students, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was arrested Wednesday night and is facing nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of first degree sex abuse, and five counts of second degree sexual conduct against a child. Officials say more charges are possible if more victims come forward.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and New York State Police Major Barry Chase said the incidents of alleged abuse took place inside the school and during school hours.

Doorley added that the prosecution intends to present this case to a grand jury.

Ashton was arraigned last week in Greece Town Court and is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail on on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond. Eight orders of protection were issued Wednesday.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.