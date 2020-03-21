Hilton Head tree gets ‘flower flash’ from canceled weddings

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry florist has found a special way to use some flowers that would otherwise be thrown away.
Jardiniere Events wrapped a tree near Coligny Beach with flowers from weddings that had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The sign says the “flower flash” was made possible by the brides themselves to brighten everyone’s day.
