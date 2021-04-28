Hilton principal accused of sexual abuse pleads not guilty to all 25 charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A principal in the Hilton School District accused of sexually abusing several young students, has pleaded not guilty to all 25 counts of the indictment on Wednesday.

Kirk Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School of the Hilton Central School Disrict, is accused of sexually abusing at least 11 students, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was indicted on 25 charges by a Monroe County grand jury on the following charges:

7 counts of second degree sexual conduct against a child

7 counts of first degree sexual abuse

11 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Judge Karen Bailey Turner moved to reduce bail to $250,000 cash, leave secured bond at $1 million, and partially secured bond $2.5 million.

10 out of 11 alleged victims have requested orders of protection which the judge signed.

Pre-trial motions are scheduled to be argued in person on July 15 and pre-trial hearings are scheduled for August 27 in person.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.