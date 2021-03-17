Hinmansville Bridge in Oswego County closed for emergency inspection

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Hinmansville Bridge over the Oswego River on County Road 46 in Phoenix closed Wednesday until further notice.

The closure comes after the bridge was struck by a vehicle Wednesday and needed an emergency inspection.

A detour sign was put in place, but motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes to cross the Oswego River in either the Phoenix to the south or in the City of Fulton to the north.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.