Hire Ground busy again, including helping set up a CNY holiday tradition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hire Ground is back in full swing, including recently helping set up an area holiday tradition: Lights on the Lake.

The program was shut down during the first few months of the pandemic, but is once again drawing the unemployed homeless and pan-handlers in Syracuse it’s meant to help.

It is a collaborative partnership with Onondaga County and an In My Father’s Kitchen outreach to offer a hand up, not a hand out.

One of the more recent day work projects for a crew from Hire Ground was assisting the county in putting up the Lights on the Lake display along Onondaga Lake.

“That’s a huge tradition in Central New York, we all go to Lights on the Lake, it’s a beautiful thing, the lights are overwhelming. To be able to, the crew was so excited to be able to be part of putting this stuff up, it was so exciting. It was like hanging Christmas lights,” says Hire Ground Director John Tumino.

He tells NewsChannel 9 that after a slow restart, the program is back to pre-pandemic levels.

“I look at the van as a magnet. It kind of draws another magnet to itself. To me, the importance of the van is not just that they’re working, it’s getting people connected to services, whether it’s their mental health provider, an addiction specialist, getting on their SNAP benefits for their food stamps,” he adds.

The van can only take six people instead of nine each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, because of COVID-19 safety protocols, forcing them to turn several people away. But Tumino says it still allows him and his team to engage with them and encourage them to come back the next time as they try to even out work so everyone gets an opportunity for this day labor.

“It’s just going out and making sure that we are bringing hope to people when the world feels like it’s on fire,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

If you see a panhandler, Tumino suggests having them call 211 and asking to be connected with the Hire Ground program.

Click here for 211 information about Hire Ground and links to the program website.

