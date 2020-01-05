Historic Auburn Seymour Mansion still on the market

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – While one mansion in Auburn recently sold, another historic landmark is still on the market.

“The mansion was built for James Seymour in 1861. Mr. Seymour was well known for his philanthropy, having founded the Auburn City Hospital and Seymour library,” said Michael DeRosa, Real Estate Broker.

The Seymour Mansion sits on one acre of land. There’s a total of 6,000 square feet, ten bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four marble fireplaces.

Other highlights of the mansion include its Gothic Revival tower with castle-like parapet and Gothic windows, Italianate rounded arch windows, walnut-paneled foyer, rounded exterior porch, and brick carriage house.



The asking price though may surprise you.

“The offering price of $50,000 was based on the fact that the mansion was in need of full restoration,” said DeRosa.

Even though the deadline to submit an offer has passed, DeRosa is still receiving daily offers. As of Saturday, there are more 135 offers on the mansion, but DeRosa says the city won’t necessarily sell to the highest one.

“The city of Auburn is seeking a buyer who has the best plan and intended use for the property,” said DeRosa.

The listing has received attention from all over the world, including Netflix star, Christine McConnell.

DeRosa says the interest for many to buy in Auburn is the rich history. “It’s a wonderful community to live in, and truly is a gem nestled in the Finger Lakes region,” said DeRosa.

The Auburn City Council will hold a meeting on Thursday, January 9 to discuss future plans for the property, hoping to get one step closer to making a final decision.

Tesla Bassist, Brian Wheat purchased the Dulles Mansion just down the road at 67 South Street.

