Historic marker celebrating the notorious salt potato at Onondaga Lake Park

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re walking, running or biking at Onondaga Lake Park, it’s likely you’ll come across a new historic salt potato marker right outside of the Salt Museum.

It’s the first “Hungry For History” marker, highlighting Syracuse’s association with the infamous salt potato.

“We have a hearty past in Central New York and we are hearty people. I think salt and potatoes and the combination together is just a magical thing. It’s a part of our heritage,” said State Senator John Mannion.

The nationwide grant program celebrates local and regional food specialties across the country. It commemorates significant food dishes that were created before 1960 and the role they play in defining American culture and community identity.

Every historic marker is funded by the William G. Pomeroy foundation and members are thrilled the first is right in their backyard.

We’re hoping that it helps educate and that people can learn a little bit more about their heritage here. Often times, locals may spend their entire life and not know the full story behind how the salt potatoes came to be. It’s education and instilling pride and place. This is something that’s special about Syracuse, New York, and we want people to be proud. Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives/Trustee, Pomeroy Foundation

“Hungry for History” markers must meet the following criteria:

Must be a prepared, ready-to-eat dish, such as an entrée or dessert

Must contain a minimum of 2 ingredients

Dish must be created before to 1960

Dish must be historically significant to the greater community or beyond

Dish must have origins in the local or regional community

Dish is still available/eaten today or in some form

No brand names allowed

If you’re interested in applying for the grant program or learning more, click here. The application deadline is August 9, 2021.