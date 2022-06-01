SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul has announced that construction has started on a $55 million project to convert the historic Moyer Building into an affordable housing development, called the Moyer Carriage Lofts.

Syracusans may recognize the historic Moyer Building as the old factory with a house on the roof by Destiny USA. It was built in 1881 but has been vacant since 2005.

The Moyer Carriage Lofts project is part of Governor Hochul’s plan to make housing more affordable and stable as part of the comprehensive housing plan that was put forth in the recently enacted state budget. “Investing in the redevelopment of vacant and underutilized historic buildings across the state is essential to revitalization and growth in cities like Syracuse,” said Hochul.

The historic Moyer Building would get its interior replaced and upgraded in the process of becoming Moyer Carriage Lofts, but the historic exterior architecture would remain.

The Moyer Carriage Lofts would be a complex of 128 apartments, with 50 of those apartments reserved for individuals and families in need of supportive services. There would also be around 3,670 square feet of commercial space. The buildings will be affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income,

Amenities for the apartments would include a private courtyard, laundry room, secure entrance community room, program offices, and off-street parking. For residents in need of supportive services, on-site services like counseling and case management would also be available.

Financing for the project includes $3.6 million in permanent state tax-exempt bonds, federal low-income housing tax credits, and federal and state historic tax credits. The site’s participation in the Brownfield Cleanup Program also qualifies the construction for $6.4 million in tax credits upon completion. The New York State Office of Mental Health will provide $1.2 million each year to help operate the 50 supportive service units.

The City of Syracuse contributed $500,000 in HOME funds and the project is being developed between Housing Visions and Redev CNY LLC.