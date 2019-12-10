Historical marker honors chess champion Reverend Dr. Samuel Calthrop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chess masters young and old now have a place to play in Downtown Syracuse.

City officials dedicated a new historical marker to Reverend Dr. Samuel Calthrop on Tuesday. He won the state chess championship in 1880 and 1883. He was also one of just 16 chess masters to play in the first American Chess Congress in 1857.

Those in the local chess community spoke about what the game teaches people.

“It also gets people together of all walks of life. The chessboard doesn’t care how old you are, how young you are, if you’re rich or poor, Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist. It doesn’t care if you’re in a wheelchair. It doesn’t care even if you’re blind,” said Anton Ninno, President and Founder of Syracuse Chess

The chess tables were installed back in June, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9