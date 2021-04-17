History of lacrosse exhibit at the MOST launches

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology has introduced it’s “Innovation Station Lacrosse Exhibit”.

The exhibit looks at how traditions and core values blend with technology and athleticism today.

For the Onondaga Nation, the sport has a deep meaning.

“It’s more of a native exposure to the game than what you usually see, and it’s interesting to me and of course it’s our origin and our gift to the world,” said Onondaga Nation Faithkeeper Oren Lyons.

The exhibit will continue through September.