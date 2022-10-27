SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With President Biden visiting Syracuse on October 27, let’s take a look back at past presidents who have also visited the area!

  • September 10, 1839 – Martin Van Buren
    • The eighth president, Van Buren gave an “address” while waiting for a train in Syracuse.
Vintage engraving from 1880 of President Martin Van Buren the eighth President of the United States from 1837 to 1841. He served as the eighth Vice President (1833-1837) and the 10th Secretary of State under Andrew Jackson. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • September 6, 1849 – Zachary Taylor
    • The 12th president, Taylor was looking to spend some time at the fair but became sick, so he took the next train home.
Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • February 23, 1861 – Abraham Lincoln
    • The 16th president, Lincoln took a journey across the country. During that time he stopped in several cities in New York, and on that list was Syracuse.
    • It was estimated that 10,000 people waited out in a snowstorm for Lincoln.
    • Lincoln also stopped in Utica and Rochester, but only had a brief few minutes with them as there was too much commotion.

I see you have erected a very fine and handsome platform here for me and I presume you expected me to speak from it. If I should go upon it you would imagine that I was about to deliver you a much longer speech than I am. I wish you to understand that I mean no discourtesy to you by thus declining. I intend discourtesy to no one. But I wish you to understand that though I am unwilling to go upon this platform, you are not at liberty to draw any inferences concerning any other platform with which my name has been or is connected. [Laughter and applause.] I wish you a long life and prosperity individually, and pray that with the perpetuity of those institutions under which we have all so long lived and prospered, our happiness may be secured, our future made brilliant, and the glorious destiny of our country established forever. I bid you a kind farewell.

Abraham Lincoln, from a platform in Syracuse, in front of the Globe Hotel
Colorized antique photograph portrait of Abraham Lincoln. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • August 1, 1866 – Andrew Johnson
    • The 17th president, Johnson made a brief appearance at a platform in Geneva during his “Swing Around the Circle” tour. During the tour, he was scheduled to visit New York City, West Point, Albany, Auburn, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo, New York.
Engraving from The Pioneer Press Standard Atlas of the World 1888. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • August 4, 1897 – William McKinley
    • The 25th president, was the first president to visit the area in 31 years.
Portrait of American President, William McKinley. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • September 7, 1903 – Theodore Roosevelt
    • The 26th president came and visited the NYS Fairgrounds.
Circa 1910: Theodore Roosevelt (1858 – 1919), twenty-sixth president of the United States of America. (Photo by Stock Montage/Stock Montage/Getty Images)
  • September 15, 1909 – William Howard Taft
    • The 27th president came by train, and only stayed 10 minutes. He was traveling between Albany and Rochester.
Circa 1910: William Howard Taft (1857 – 1930), twenty-seventh president of the United States of America. (Photo by Stock Montage/Stock Montage/Getty Images)
  • October 19, 1916 – Woodrow Wilson
    • The 28th president stopped on his way to Chicago. He delivered a brief campaign speech and then was on his way.
Circa 1910: Woodrow Wilson (1856 – 1924), twenty-eighth president of the United States of America. (Photo by Stock Montage/Stock Montage/Getty Images)
  • September 30, 1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt
    • The 32nd president, arrived in Syracuse on September 29, to dedicate the cornerstone of Syracuse University’s School of Medicine. From there, he kicked off his second-term campaign.
1/29/44-Washington D.C.: President Roosevelt poses for a birthday picture in the White House. He is 62 years old today. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • October 9, 1948 – Harry S. Truman
    • The 33rd president made a campaign in the city of Syracuse. Up there with him was Mayor Frank Costello. Although, Costello appeared like he had better places to be.
Washington, DC: President Harry S. Truman as he proclaims V-J Day. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • August 5, 1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson
    • The 36th president was in town to dedicate Syracuse University’s Newhouse School but actually ended up giving his “Gulf of Tonkin” speech, ahead of the Vietnam War.
President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Oval Sitting Room of the family quarters of the White House in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • October 28, 1976 – Gerald Ford
    • The 38th president made a brief stop in the area for his campaign.
Chicago, Illinois: President Gerald Ford addresses a convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Chicago. Courtesy of Getty Images.
  • Jimmy Carter
    • September 27, 1985 – The 39th president spent a night in Hotel Syracuse after Hurricane Gloria closed airports in the New York City area.
    • April 30, 2000 – Lectured at Hamilton College.
U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces new sanctions against Iran in retaliation for taking U.S. Hostages, Washington, D.C., USA, photograph by Marion S. Trikosko, April 7, 1980. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.)
  • Bill Clinton
    • August 30, 1999 – The 42nd president vacationed with his family on Skaneateles Lake. They stayed until September 3.
    • 2000 – Bill and Hillary spent a little over 24 hours in the area, they visited the State Fair while they were here.
    • January 3, 2001 – Clinton attended the funeral of Jack McAuliffe.
    • 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 – He attended The News York State Fair.
    • 2003 – Commencement speaker for Syracuse University.
    • 2010 and 2014 – Campaigned in the area for Dan Maffei.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the opening of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), a meeting of international leaders that looks to help solve global problems, on September 19, 2022, in New York City. CGI, which hasn’t met since 2016, has assisted over 435 million people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005. The two-day event, which occurs as the United Nations General Assembly is in New York, will see dozens of world leaders and those working for change across the world. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.)
  • August 22, 2013 – Barack Obama
    • The 44th president went to Henniger High School to lay out and explain his plans for making college more affordable.
US President Barack Obama speaks on education at the Henninger High School on August 22, 2013, in Syracuse, New York. Obama is on a two-day bus tour through New York and Pennsylvania to discuss his plan to make college more affordable, tackle rising costs, and improve value for students and their families. AFP Photo/Jewel Samad. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images.)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on the status of Covid-19 in the United States from the South Court Auditorium at the White House campus on October 25, 2022, in Washington, DC. Following his remarks on Covid-19, Biden received an updated booster shot. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.)