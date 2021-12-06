Hit Broadway Musical “Waitress” Serves The Landmark Theatre

The national tour of the hit Broadway musical “Waitress” is playing at the Landmark Theatre this week. “Waitress” features the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Sarah Bareilles and was created by an all-female creative team.

“Waitress”, tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker caught in a rocky marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her the chance of a fresh start, and a handsome doctor enters her life, Jenna must find the courage to change her life. Friendship, belief in yourself, and complications in love and loss are all at the heart of the hilarious and heartwarming show.

Actress Gabriella Marzetta, who plays Dawn in the national tour of “Waitress”, says that working with Bareilles was “ a pinch-me moment.” Bareilles is very involved in the show, from briefly starring as Jenna on Broadway, to approving auditions and dropping in on rehearsals for the national tour.

Waitress opens on Tuesday, December 7th, and runs through Sunday, December 12th at the Landmark Theatre. To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com.