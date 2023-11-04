CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY and CRA Imaging offered free lung cancer screenings as a community service on Saturday, Nov. 4, for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Screenings were held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations in Auburn, East Syracuse and Onondaga Hill. People being screened did have to be between 50-80 years old, be a heavy smoker, or a former heavy smoker who quit in the last 15 years (heavy smoking was defined as one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years) and not have taken a screening with HOA of CNY before.

The American Cancer Society estimated nearly 240,000 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed, and about 127,000 people will die from the disease in 2023. Cigarette smoking accounts for approximately 80 percent of all cases.

Photos from the screenings can be seen below: