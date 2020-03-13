Hoax email circulating in Liverpool School District

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fake email saying that school will be closed next week is circulating around the Liverpool Central School District.

According to the Liverpool School District’s website, parents in the school district may have received an email stating that school is closed next week and classes will take place virtually, but that email is a hoax.

As of Thursday, the Liverpool School District will operate as normal moving forwarded.

Below is the full statement posted on the Liverpool School District website.

The Liverpool Central School District is hearing reports that parents received an email stating the district will be closed next week and classes will take place virtually. This message is a hoax and was not sent by the district. Any official statements from the Liverpool Central School District will be sent to district families via SchooMessenger and also will be posted on the Liverpool Central School District Web site (www.liverpool.k12.ny.us).

