SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will get a Hobby Lobby in the spring of 2022.

“The word is out, and we can proudly exclaim that Hobby Lobby is coming to Destiny USA,” said Destiny USA Director of Marketing Nikita Jankowski. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Hobby Lobby and their loyal shoppers to our center.”

Mall officials say Hobby Lobby is slated to open on the first floor of Destiny USA in the former Kauffman’s Furniture space near Macy’s.