(WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state is focused on gun violence. “As Governor, my number one job – keep people safe,” said Governor Hochul.

Hochul said gun violence is not only an epidemic in New York State but a public health crisis. It’s been two months since the deadly shooting at the Tops in Buffalo.

“People are still afraid to go to the grocery store in Buffalo,” Hochul explained, “They really are, I’ve talked to a lot of my friends and there’s just this fear. We have to help people. We have to help people and that’s what we’re doing.”

Along with introducing new laws and strengthening existing ones, the Governor said there will be funding to help victims experiencing trauma and grief.

“Today we’re also going to be announcing a fund we talk about victims and survivors and the impact on them, $13.6 million in funding to fight that response as well. That will include funding for parts of our state that are seeing a rise. We have data, we track the numbers. We know where the cases are happening,” Hochul said.

More than nine million dollars will support the hiring of 150 gun violence prevention and intervention staff across the state. The governor said she also wants to focus on training, in an attempt to keep what happened in Buffalo from ever happening again.

“For teachers, and businesses and law enforcement and organizations like yours so everyone knows what we’re talking about here. That you know what the signs are,” Hochul said.

Here’s the state’s breakdown of the $13.6 million dollars:

$9.1 million secured to support nearly 150 gun violence prevention and intervention staff

$2 Million in community violence intervention act funding awarded to Queens nonprofit to address needs of victims and families affected by gun violence

$2.5 Million for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the State Department of Health to fund data analysis, interagency coordination, and public awareness

As part of the $9.1 million, Syracuse SNUG and hospital-based services will receive funding for jobs – including nearly $283,000 for three positions at SUNY Upstate Medical Center and $422,000 for seven positions at Syracuse Community Connections.