WARNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Ryan Dean worked on a Your Stories Q&A just last week about the delay in the reopening of the Canton St. Bridge in Warners, New York.

Today, August 11, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the bridge’s official reopening.

It seemed as though the $4.7 million replacement project for the bridge — which began in June 2022 — was completed some time ago, but many were wondering what the hold up was with the reopening.

Jonathan Dougherty, Deputy Director of Media Relations and Communications for New York State Thruway Authority explained to NewsChannel 9 that the final task on the project was crews performing “final surface treatments including deck sealing, before it can be reopened.”

The current Warners Road Bridge was built in 1954 and carries approximately 3,000 vehicles per day, according to Hochul’s office.

It brings traffic over the New York State Thruway (I-90) into Warners, in Onondaga County.

The next project for construction crews is the $7.3 million project to replace the nearby Warners Road Bridge, over I-90 in Warners.

“The Canton Street Bridge and Warners Road Bridge are essential links in the town’s transportation network, connecting residents and businesses in the community,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects are two of the hundreds of bridge restorations that we are investing in across New York State to ensure our infrastructure is safe, reliable, and accessible for all New Yorkers for decades to come.”

According to Hochul’s Office, the Warners Road Bridge will be closed to traffic in the coming weeks for the duration of the project, with the exact date to be announced approximately one week in advance. The date is weather dependent and subject to change.

During construction, a detour of just under one mile will be in place. Motorists can take the new Canton Street to Brickyard Road to reach the north side of the Warners Road Bridge. A map of the detour is available here.