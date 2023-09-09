NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Department of Public Service to seek refunds for Spectrum customers as the cable carrier is in a dispute with Disney, causing blackouts for channels like ESPN.

Department of Public Service CEO Rory Christian said, “Governor Hochul is giving voice to millions of New Yorkers who are frustrated that they cannot view all of their cable channels, and who have a right to be refunded for services that they are unable to access. The Department of Public Service will work diligently to ensure Charter provides customers appropriate bill credits in a timely manner.”

Hochul said customers who pay their cable bill deserve the services they pay for. She also urged Disney to continue to provide its programming under the terms of its previous agreement with Spectrum while a new deal is negotiated.

The dispute has come during high-profile sporting events, such as the U.S. Open and Monday Night Football.