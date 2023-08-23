NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Kathy Hochul made an appearance at the Great New York State Fair’s opening day.

She took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m., and also made an announcement related to the New York State’s agriculture community.

Hochul said that she is going to sign an executive order, in front of everyone, that directs state agencies to increase the amount of food they purchase from New York farmers.

“A quarter of our land mass is dedicated to farming,” said Hochul.

In five years, the goal is that at least 30 percent of food purchases will be locally grown and produced.

“We increase the capacity of our food system and create more demand from locally grown farmers,” said Hochul.

Right now, she believes this will increase our spending on local food in the upcoming years.

