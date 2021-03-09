Hockey coach in need of kidney donation to receive one Tuesday evening

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — We have a heatwarming update for you. A beloved local hockey coach who was in need of a kidney will receive one Tuesday evening.

NewsChannel 9 first told you about Remy Babineaux last October. He is a father and in need of a kidney.

Fast forward to today, and that wish has been granted. The coach will be in Rochester at Strong Memorial Hospital to receive his new kidney.

He shared a message on Facebook, encouraging friends and family to become organ donors, as you never know when or how you can help someone who is in need.

