Hockey community shows support for former player diagnosed with Leukemia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Cougars are asking for help from Central New York hockey community.

On January 3, the team’s Twitter account posted heartbreaking news that former player Wyatt Weil has been diagnosed with Leukemia just days before he was set to graduate as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Tuesday night, during a home game at Meachem Ice Rink, the Cougars are selling bracelets that say “#WyattStrong” to help his family with the costs that come with the disease.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

