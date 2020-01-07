SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Cougars are asking for help from Central New York hockey community.
On January 3, the team’s Twitter account posted heartbreaking news that former player Wyatt Weil has been diagnosed with Leukemia just days before he was set to graduate as a member of the United States Marine Corps.
Tuesday night, during a home game at Meachem Ice Rink, the Cougars are selling bracelets that say “#WyattStrong” to help his family with the costs that come with the disease.
The game starts at 7 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: More winter-like Wednesday with snow showers/squalls
- Hockey community shows support for former player diagnosed with Leukemia
- Tips for winterizing your home
- WATCH: One on One with Syracuse Sophomore Guard Buddy Boeheim
- Assemblyman Brian Kolb blamed wife for DWI crash, per court paperwork
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App