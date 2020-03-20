Holding your breath and other myths about COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Internet is an amazing invention.
It allows millions of people to work from home in this crisis, and allows children to continue to learn.
It also can help inform, but recently there has been a lot of misinformation out there.
Let’s take a look at some of the claims circulating on the internet.
Claim: You can test to see if you have COVID-19 by holding your breath.
This has been all over Facebook and social media sites, attributing it to researchers in China and a “board member at Stanford.”
CNN shared a Tweet from Stanford University saying no one at the university said that.
We checked with Dr. Stephen Thomas, head of infectious diseases at Upstate University Hospital who said, “I am familiar with no data to support this claim. The only way to diagnose COVID is to see a medical provider and be tested.”
Claim: Sipping water every 15 minutes will protect you from infection
The viral post says: Even if the virus gets into your mouth, drinking water or other liquids will wash them down through your throat and into the stomach. Once there, your stomach acid will kill all the virus. If you don’t drink enough water more regularly, the virus can enter your windpipe and into the lungs.That’s very dangerous.
But Factcheck.org talked to the World Health Organization which reports staying hydrated is good for overall health, it will do nothing to protect you from COVID-19.
Claim: Warm water and salt mixture will protect you from Covid-19
Another popular misconception circulated on social media says mixing warm water, salt and rinsing your nose regularly will protect you.
Not so, says WHO.
Claim: This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a warmer temperatures. It hates the Sun.
The Centers for Disease Control says they don’t know.
It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer.CDC FAQ web page
There are many more false or unproven claims circulating on the internet, and this story just represents the tip of the iceberg.
Before sharing with others, check with the Centers for Disease Control website or the website of the World Health Organization.
For help in debunking myths check with Snopes.com or Factcheck.org.
Also tune into NewsChannel 9 as we continue our coverage of COVID-19.
