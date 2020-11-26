Holiday blood drive took place in Liverpool on Thursday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some people decided to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving by giving blood on Thursday.

Before eating turkey, volunteers took the time to donate blood, platelets or plasma at the Liverpool Donation Center on Oswego Road.

It took less than an hour to give a pint of blood, which could save up to three lives.

If you were unable to make it and would still like to give blood, click here for more information.