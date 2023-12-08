OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the holiday season continues and we get closer to Christmas, there are some fun events you can go to this weekend, Dec. 9-10, in Oswego County.

From performances to shopping, you can have fun with the whole family and enjoy the season.

Live performances

“Babes in Toyland” – The CNY Community Arts Center in Fulton will be putting on performances of the holiday classic “Babes in Toyland” on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 10. Ticket information is available HERE.

“A Christmas Carol” – The Oswego Players will perform Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. The performances will be held at the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the City of Oswego. Ticket information is available HERE.

Fulton Community Band – The Fulton Community Band will be having its annual free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. They will be joined by the Roamin’ Catholic Choir. The concert will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Fulton.

Holiday shopping

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair – The Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at Volney Elementary School in Fulton will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can shop for items like crafts, clothes, jewelry and home décor.

“Nu-2-U” – Holiday shoppers can visit the Christmas “Nu-2-U” on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church where there will be gently used toys, holiday cookies and holiday decorations up for sale.

Minetto Volunteer Fire Department craft show – The Minetto Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their holiday craft show on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can enjoy vendors, food, drinks and a visit from Santa. The department is located at 12 Barrett Dr.

SUNY Oswego Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair – SUNY Oswego will be hosting its Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Swetman Gymnasium, located inside the Marano Campus Center. More than 50 vendors will be there. Hot cocoa, music and a raffle will also be offered.

Art Association of Oswego holiday sale – Unique gifts from local artists will be on sale at the Art Association of Oswego holiday sale. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, at 20 Barbara Donahue Dr. in Oswego.

Oswego County SPCA “Howliday” Silent Auction – Animal lovers will want to make their way to this silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 9. It will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature items like jewelry, gift cards and movie tickets. Santa will also make an appearance to take photos with pets and kids. You can also meet adoptable animals.

Festive Treats

Cookie Walk – The Cookie Walk will be held at the First Methodist Church of Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This annual bake sale offers a variety of homemade cookies, and you can purchase them by the pound.

Malone’s Irish Hideaway – Malone’s Irish Hideaway in Oswego will be offering breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, French toast, eggs and more.

Caughdenoy Volunteer Fire Department breakfast with Santa – The Caughdenoy Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting breakfast with Santa at the fire station, 48 Prospect St. in Central Square, on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.