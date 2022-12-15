SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best gift for the Holidays is a ticket to a show at the Oncenter!

This Holiday season, the Oncenter War Memorial has lots of shows to choose from that would be great as stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts.

Although there are lots of future events and concerts at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial, these three events are going to be big!

Get your tickets now while you can, all tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter on 760 South State Street in Syracuse.

Gift-worthy shows at the Oncenter War Memorial

Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate”

Credit: Disney On Ice/ Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

From December 29 through January 2, Disney on Ice is coming to Syracuse!

Disney On Ice’s show, “Let’s Celebrate” is skating into Syracuse bringing the ultimate party for kids and families in Central New York.

The show features more than 50 iconic Disney characters that include acts from Olaf singing as he dreams of Summer, and Aladdin dancing as he stays “one jump ahead.” Audiences can also watch and learn how to forget their worries with Timon and Pumbaa as well as join Forky, learning how to be a toy.

Little girls can dream big with the Disney Princesses and watch as their dreams come true and more at Disney On Ice.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $18-$115 additional fees may apply.

One Of These Nights

Credit: One Of These Nights/ Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

On Friday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. rock out with music from the Eagles.

Are you an Eagles fan? If so, you might want to check out this show that promises an unforgettable night full of music from the Eagles, one of the most successful rock bands of all time!

One Of These Nights takes the audience on a journey through all the Eagles’ ‘sounds,’ from tasteful country rock, complete with full harmonies, to hard rocking tunes that highlight the Eagles’ extraordinary catalog.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $48 additional fees may apply.

Cody Johnson

Credit: Cody Johnson/ Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

On Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. a country music star comes to Syracuse!

Join country powerhouse Cody Johnson as he performs his new LIVE album with his band, Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live featuring guest star Randy Houser.

Johnson’s virtual concert as an album was recorded during back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows in the summer of 2022, and transports the listeners there.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $45-$125 additional fees may apply.

Upcoming Events at The Oncenter: