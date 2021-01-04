Holiday Heroes blood drive a success

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thank you from NewsChannel 9 and the American Red Cross to all those who participated in the Holiday Heroes blood drive over the holidays.

The American Red Cross says it collected a total of 228 units of blood, including 170 units of whole blood.

The Red Cross says with the blood and blood products collected from this drive will potentially save the lives of 684 people.

It doesn’t have to be a holiday for you to be someone’s hero. Sign up anytime to donate blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by downloading the Blood Donor app. Appointments are recommended.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9