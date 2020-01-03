Live Now
Holiday Heroes Blood Drive collects enough units to save over 600 lives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has been asking you to give the gift of life for the past several days, and everyone in Central New York stepped up this holiday season.  

The Red Cross says 212 units of blood were collected during the NewsChannel 9, Red Cross Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.  

Thanks to your generosity, those donations can go to help save up to 636 lives.

Thank you to everyone who took time over the busy holiday period to donate blood. 

