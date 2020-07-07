Holiday Heroes Blood Drive extended this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has teamed up with the Red Cross once again for this year’s Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

The annual event has been extended to a weeklong effort this year because of the great need for more donors.

Blood and platelet donations save the lives of cancer patients, organ transplant patients, accident and burn victims, and more.

Those who donate will receive a $10 gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane and an exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 t-shirt while supplies last.

The Holiday Heroes Blood Drive wraps on July 9 at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center located at 581 State Fair Boulevard in Syracuse. Appointments are available daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org.