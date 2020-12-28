Holiday Heroes Blood Drive happening this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is about giving and what better way to celebrate than by filling a desperate need — and donating blood.

Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays or a pandemic, nor do treatments for heart conditions, organ transplants, and treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease. That’s why blood donations remain essential to the health of the community.

NewsChannel 9 and American Red Cross have teamed up once again for the annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

The drive runs until January 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Art and Home Center building at the New York State Fairgrounds. All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt and a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Card while supplies last. Donors will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card or Apple AirPods.

Appointments are recommended, and you can make one by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or on the app using the sponsor code WSYR.

