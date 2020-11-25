Holiday impaired driving crackdown starts on Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — The day before Thanksgiving is typically known as the busiest travel day of the year and, even though lower traffic levels are expected, the state still wants to ensure that those who are driving get to their destination safely.

This is why an impaired driving crackdown starts on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Drivers can expect to see extra patrols as well as sobriety checkpoints for the next few days.

