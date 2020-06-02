Holiday Inn, the Syracuse National’s headquarters, hits the brakes after cancellation

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers claim they tried everything possible to pull off the Syracuse Nationals during the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately could not figure out a balance between the event people know and love with health requirements like distance and capacity limitations.

National regulators and associated businesses held out hope the beloved event would happen right until the moment it was canceled.

That wishful thinking includes the staff and managers at the Holiday Inn on Electronics Parkway in Liverpool.

For decades, the hotel has been the first stop for every participant to register his or her car before taking it to the New York State Fairgrounds.

The hotel management wouldn’t reveal how much money they’ll lose by Syracuse Nationals cancellations, but confirm it’s hundreds of thousand as of dollars on top of the $1.5 million in coronavirus cancellations since March.

Most guests book their rooms for that July weekend the year before, so the hotel was sold out before coronavirus. Since Monday’s cancellation decision, people calling to change their reservation have been referring to the following year.

The 2021 Syracuse Nationals will happen July 16, 17 and 18.

