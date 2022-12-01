SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends of the Zoo’s annual Holiday Nights starts this Friday, December 2 at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The Friends of the Zoo Holiday Nights will start at 5:00 p.m. and go till 8:00 p.m. then every Friday and Saturday till December 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Presented by Amazon, Holiday Nights invites the public to come to the zoo for evening strolls, sparking light displays and entertainment celebrating the holiday season.

The zoo comes to life with joyful sights and sounds of the season including festive entertainment like captivating ice carving demonstrations, live holiday carol performances, stilt walkers from CircOvation, visits from Santa and more.

Magical light displays at Holiday Nights (Credit: The Rosamond Gifford Zoo)

This year will feature Jungle-themed light displays specially designed and assembled for Holiday Nights by local Ptech engineering students.

While at the zoo you can warm up by the fire pits and enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores while listening to the holiday performances.

Tickets are $7 for advance sale members and $8 advance sale for non-members. Children under two years of age are free.

For additional information, visit the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s website.